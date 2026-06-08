Mourinho Wants to See Bernardo Silva in Real Madrid Squad

As the transfer window in European football is on the verge of officially opening, a series of revolutionary news and sensational deals continue to fill the media pages. The person who has become the object of the most intense struggle among grand clubs today is Bernardo Silva, a member of the Portugal national team who has successfully completed his cooperation with England's Manchester City. Legendary specialist Jose Mourinho, recently returned to manage the team by Florentino Perez, who was re-elected as president of Real Madrid, wants to start a new era at the 'Royal Club' with his compatriot.

Famous AS According to an exclusive report published by AS, the 'Special One' has listed Bernardo Silva at the top of the transfer list submitted to the Madrid management.

You can familiarize yourself in detail with the transfer discussions surrounding the intelligent footballer, his statistics for the current season, and the world giants interested in signing him through the following special integrated table:

BERNARDO SILVA'S TRANSFER OPTIONS AND STATISTICS

Player's Status and Contract Current Season Performance Clubs and Countries Interested in Signing Him Bernardo Silva

(31 years old, midfielder)



On June 30 his current contract with Manchester City will officially expire, and he will become a free agent. Total in all competitions appeared in 53 matches.



Scored 3 goals and provided 5 assists to teammates. • Real Madrid (Jose Mourinho's project)

• Barcelona (Hansi Flick approved the transfer)

• Atletico Madrid and his homeland's Benfica club.

• Giants from Turkey, France, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese magical playmaker has honorably defended the colors of Manchester City since 2017, winning all possible trophies under Pep Guardiola. Now he is on the verge of opening a completely new chapter in his career.

El Clasico Moves to the Transfer Market

Earlier reports stated that Bernardo Silva's move to Barcelona was almost settled and that the Catalan club's new head coach, Hansi Flick, had given the green light to the transfer. However, Jose Mourinho's arrival at the helm of Real Madrid and placing Silva at the center of his plans has fundamentally changed the situation. Now, Spain's two eternal rivals will have to fight a real battle outside the pitch, in the transfer market. Additionally, wealthy Saudi clubs and other top European teams have prepared cosmic offers for the Portuguese genius.

Expert Analysis: Bernardo Silva has fully completed his mission at Manchester City, and his departure as a free agent is the biggest gift in the transfer market. True, he may not have scored many goals this season, but his work rate on the pitch, tactical intelligence, and ability to control the game tempo are exactly what Jose Mourinho needs. While Barcelona aims to build a new system under Flick, Real Madrid has begun assembling ready-made and experienced stars alongside Mourinho. Bernardo's decision will determine not only his career but also the balance of power in La Liga. Let's see if the Portuguese magician chooses his compatriot Mourinho or Flick's project in Catalonia. A thrilling intrigue awaits us!

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