Drama in the 12th round: Fundora "puts to sleep" his undefeated opponent in the very last second

The main event of the professional boxing evening held in Las Vegas, USA, ended with an unprecedented finish that amazed boxing fans.

In the first middleweight division (up to 69.9 kg), WBC champion, American Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KO), known for his height and unusual anthropometry, stepped into the ring against his compatriot Ermal Hadribaj (23-0-1, 8 KO), who had known no defeats until this day.

Technical knockout in the final second: 12th round drama

The championship fight, scheduled for a full 12 rounds, took place amidst intense and fierce exchanges of blows:

Distance and pressure battle: Both glove masters put up a worthy resistance to each other throughout the 12 rounds, coming very close to taking the bout to the judges' decision;

Blow with 1 second left: As the final seconds of the decisive 12th round were ticking away, with only 1 second left until the final gong, Fundora unleashed a powerful series of punches on his opponent, knocking him into a heavy technical knockout;

Referee's decision: Assessing the situation, the referee was forced to stop the fight immediately and recorded a premature victory.

Fundora's record: Fourth successful defense

For 28-year-old Sebastian Fundora, this victory became an important milestone in his career:

Professional ring career: Entering big-time boxing in 2016, Fundora achieved the status of undisputed world champion in his weight class in 2024, later having to relinquish some of his titles;

Retaining the belt for the 4th time: This dramatic victory over Hadribaj went down in history as his fourth consecutive successful defense of the WBC championship belt;

Opponent's first defeat: Ermal Hadribaj, who had recorded 23 victories up to this point, accepted the first defeat of his career.

Such an unexpected knockout in Las Vegas once again proved that Fundora is one of the most dangerous champions in his weight division.