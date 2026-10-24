“Winning money from Trump would be great”: Justin Gaethje wants to play golf with Trump for a bet

·94·Sport
“Winning money from Trump would be great”: Justin Gaethje wants to play golf with Trump for a bet

UFC lightweight star Justin Gaethje US President Donald Trump revealed his desire to compete on the golf course and suggested that their match could involve a wager.

In a recent interview with journalist Destiny McCabe, the American fighter shared details about how Trump personally invited him to play golf and spoke about their cordial meeting at the White House.

“Lunch at the White House and Trump’s invitation”: How did the agreement come about?

Gaethje recently demonstrated his passion for the sport by participating in a charity golf tournament organized by former UFC champion Max Holloway:

  • Family visit to the White House: About three weeks ago, the fighter visited the White House with his parents and had lunch with the US President;

  • Invitation from the President himself: “He told me we should play golf together. We aren't close friends, but Trump is a huge fan of the game. While we were having lunch with my parents, he suggested we play for money,” Gaethje recalls;

  • “The thrill of winning money”: “I supported the idea of a wager. It would be absolutely amazing to beat the US President and win money from him,” the athlete added.

Interests outside the Octagon: Gaethje and the golf courses

Beyond martial arts, Justin Gaethje is seriously involved in golf:

  • Experienced organizer: The athlete has already hosted four charity golf tournaments to date;

  • Next event: His next signature tournament is scheduled to take place in Arizona this November.

For Gaethje, who has played with many famous partners, a high-stakes match against Donald Trump is one of his biggest sporting dreams.

Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sensation statement from Merab Dvalishvili: Unexpected sacrifice for the Topuria - Gaethje rematchSensation statement from Merab Dvalishvili: Unexpected sacrifice for the Topuria - Gaethje rematch23 September 19:59Trump’s Two Favorite UFC Fighters Revealed: Who Are They?Trump’s Two Favorite UFC Fighters Revealed: Who Are They?9 August 23:03Justin Gaethje reveals the secret behind Islam Makhachev's greatnessJustin Gaethje reveals the secret behind Islam Makhachev's greatness11 September 07:48Justin Gaethje reveals how he dismantled the invincible Ilia TopuriaJustin Gaethje reveals how he dismantled the invincible Ilia Topuria11 September 07:58UFC Sensation: Gaethje–Makhachev Superfight Could Be OrganizedUFC Sensation: Gaethje–Makhachev Superfight Could Be Organized8 August 23:33Justin Gaethje reveals game plan against Ilia TopuriaJustin Gaethje reveals game plan against Ilia Topuria25 May 21:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran