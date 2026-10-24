“Winning money from Trump would be great”: Justin Gaethje wants to play golf with Trump for a bet

UFC lightweight star Justin Gaethje US President Donald Trump revealed his desire to compete on the golf course and suggested that their match could involve a wager.

In a recent interview with journalist Destiny McCabe, the American fighter shared details about how Trump personally invited him to play golf and spoke about their cordial meeting at the White House.

“Lunch at the White House and Trump’s invitation”: How did the agreement come about?

Gaethje recently demonstrated his passion for the sport by participating in a charity golf tournament organized by former UFC champion Max Holloway:

Family visit to the White House: About three weeks ago, the fighter visited the White House with his parents and had lunch with the US President;

Invitation from the President himself: “He told me we should play golf together. We aren't close friends, but Trump is a huge fan of the game. While we were having lunch with my parents, he suggested we play for money,” Gaethje recalls;

“The thrill of winning money”: “I supported the idea of a wager. It would be absolutely amazing to beat the US President and win money from him,” the athlete added.

Interests outside the Octagon: Gaethje and the golf courses

Beyond martial arts, Justin Gaethje is seriously involved in golf:

Experienced organizer: The athlete has already hosted four charity golf tournaments to date;

Next event: His next signature tournament is scheduled to take place in Arizona this November.

For Gaethje, who has played with many famous partners, a high-stakes match against Donald Trump is one of his biggest sporting dreams.