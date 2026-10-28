TOP-10 most attractive athletes for advertisers: Aryna Sabalenka becomes the queen

Four-time Grand Slam champion and world number two Aryna Sabalenka has been named the most in-demand athlete for advertisers and major brands worldwide in 2026. In an annual report prepared by the prestigious sports media portal SportsPro in partnership with the analytical company NorthStar Solutions Group, the Belarusian tennis player surpassed the planet's biggest stars to become the absolute leader.

When compiling the expert ranking, a deep analysis was conducted on each athlete's personal brand strength, audience reach, popularity dynamics, and long-term commercial potential. Sabalenka secured the top spot on the podium, scoring 80.95 points out of a possible 100.

TOP-10 most attractive athletes for advertisers in 2026

The top ten leaders in global marketing include prominent representatives from various sports:

Aryna Sabalenka (tennis, Belarus) — 1st place; Eileen Gu (freestyle skiing, China/USA) — 2nd place; Giannis Antetokounmpo (basketball, NBA) — 3rd place; Erling Haaland (football, Norway / Manchester City) — 4th place; Carlos Alcaraz (tennis, Spain) — 5th place; Alysa Liu (figure skating, USA) — 6th place; Victor Wembanyama (basketball, France / NBA) — 7th place; Alexander Zverev (tennis, Germany) — 8th place; Charles Leclerc (Formula 1, Monaco / Ferrari) — 9th place; AJ Dybantsa (basketball, USA) — 10th place.

The absolute dominance of tennis stars and the TOP-50 landscape

The published analytical report once again proves that representatives of professional tennis remain the most stable and attractive investment field in the marketing market:

Legends in the top fifty: Other leading world rackets also secured strong positions in the TOP-50. Specifically, Iga Swiatek was ranked 17th, Naomi Osaka 21st, and Coco Gauff 32nd;

Men's tennis leaders: While Jannik Sinner , who has been winning major titles in recent years, took 35th place, the legendary 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was placed 46th;

The Aryna Sabalenka phenomenon: The Belarusian tennis player's aggressive and resilient playing style on the court, vibrant personality, and consistent results in major tournaments have made her the most profitable and reliable face for international brands.

The commercial ranking shows that in the modern sports industry, it is not just trophies and medals, but also sincere engagement with fans and strong charisma in the media space that have become the primary factors determining an athlete's financial value.