Javier Aguirre spoke about the famous incident with Anthony Gordon

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Javier Aguirre spoke about the famous incident with Anthony Gordon

The new head coach of Valencia, Javier Aguirre, jokingly recalled the famous incident with Anthony Gordon during the 2026 World Cup and clarified the situation. As reported by Goal.com, the experienced manager admitted he was carried away by the emotions of the moment, emphasizing that it was just a joke born from the intensity of the game. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recall that in the Round of 16 match of the World Cup, the England national team won 3-2. During the game, television cameras captured the experienced coach shouting at the winger, after which both parties laughed. This situation caused heated discussions in the football community and on social media.

Match in the Spanish Championship

Javier Aguirre, who was introduced to the media as the head coach of Valencia, was asked how he would meet the player who now plays for Barcelona in La Liga. The coach responded in his own way, joking at the press conference by covering his mouth with his hand.

«I will do it like this», he said with a laugh. The experienced specialist, who previously managed Mallorca, called the incident stupid and a product of the intensity of that moment.

«It was a very stupid thing. It happened under the roar and fever of the World Cup, such things happen, that's all», added Aguirre. He also stated that there is no enmity between him and the player and that he would welcome him warmly.

The player's reaction

Anthony Gordon, who moved from Newcastle United to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, had previously commented on this controversy, saying he took it as a well-intentioned joke. According to the winger, against the backdrop of intense struggles during the game, it was just part of the match.

«I remembered it. It was just a fun moment. With all the heat and tension in the game, it turned into a funny situation. I was just running past the defender, so it was like a little compliment from him», said Gordon.

Javier Aguirre specifically noted the player's good knowledge of Spanish, adding jokingly that they have warm memories between them, and he is even thinking about getting the player's autograph on a beautiful photo capturing that situation.

ValenciaJavier AguirreAnthony GordonLa LigaBarcelona
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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