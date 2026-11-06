12 points in 4 games: Bournemouth shows character in Czech Republic to become Europa League leader

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12 points in 4 games: Bournemouth shows character in Czech Republic to become Europa League leader

A series of intense and uncompromising matches took place as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Europa League. Yesterday's continental clashes were memorable for their unexpected results, dramatic late goals, and sharp changes in the competition standings.

While England's Bournemouth secured a comeback victory in Prague to become the competition leader with a 100 percent record, Crystal Palace avoided defeat in London during stoppage time.

Bournemouth shows no signs of stopping: 12 points in 4 games and 1st place

One of the most striking results of the round was recorded in the Czech capital, Prague:

  • Comeback victory: The local side Sparta took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a goal from Singate. However, the English club took full control of the game in the second half;

  • Three goals in the second half: Adams equalized in the 57th minute, while Evanilson in the 81st minute and Ryan in the 90th minute found the back of the net to secure a convincing 3:1 victory for Bournemouth;

  • Absolute leadership: Having won all 4 of their matches and accumulated a maximum of 12 points, Andoni Iraola's charges now sit alone in 1st place in the overall Europa League table.

London drama: Kamada saves the team from defeat in the 90th minute

The match held at London's Selhurst Park stadium was extremely difficult for the hosts:

  • Quick goal: Germany's Hoffenheim opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute with an accurate strike from Prass (0:1);

  • Last-minute salvation: Just as regulation time was coming to an end, in the 90th minute, Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada found the target to save Crystal Palace from an inevitable defeat (1:1);

  • Table situation: This draw allowed the English club to remain in 22nd place with 4 points.

Hard-fought stalemate in San Sebastian: Real Sociedad and Lyon draw

In one of the central matches held in Spain, the sides chose the path of compromise:

  • Oskarsson's response: Icelandic talent Orri Oskarsson opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute;

  • Tolisso's equalizer: At the start of the second half, in the 54th minute, the experienced French midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored the equalizer, setting the final score at 1:1;

  • Points distribution: After the draw, Lyon sits in 8th place in the tournament table with 7 points, while the Basques have accumulated 5 points and are in 18th place.

Match reports: UEFA Europa League, 4th round

  • Sparta (Czech Republic) — Bournemouth (England) 1:3

    • Goals: Singate (35) — Adams (57), Evanilson (81), Ryan (90).

  • Crystal Palace (England) — Hoffenheim (Germany) 1:1

    • Goals: Kamada (90) — Prass (7).

  • Real Sociedad (Spain) — Lyon (France) 1:1

    • Goals: Oskarsson (28) — Tolisso (54).

UEFA Europa LeagueBournemouthCrystal PalaceReal Sociedad
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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