Iran lifts missile restrictions: Will European and US bases be targeted?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has announced the complete removal of the most significant restriction that has governed the country's missile arsenal for many years.

In an interview with the ISNA news agency, the official spokesperson for the IRGC, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, stated that Tehran has completely removed the voluntary limits placed on the range of its missiles and that this new strategic power will be demonstrated in practice in the near future.

The general emphasized that in conditions of unconventional (asymmetric) warfare, Iran has the potential to deliver devastating strikes to the most vulnerable points that an adversary would not expect.

Why was the 2000 km limit maintained?

Prior to this, official Tehran had been consciously limiting the maximum range of its missiles:

Voluntary limit: Iran had voluntarily limited the range of its ballistic missiles to 2000 kilometers in its military doctrine;

Regional diplomacy: As Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously explained, this restriction was maintained solely to curb regional threats and to prove that Tehran did not pose a global threat to distant countries;

Change in doctrine: However, following recent major airstrikes carried out by Israel and the US, the country's leadership was forced to fundamentally reconsider its security strategy.

Supreme Leader's directive and an open warning to Europe

The lifting of the restriction was adopted directly by the country's highest leadership:

Mojtaba Khamenei's order: The decision was made under the direct instruction of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. He ordered defense structures to respond to external threats quickly and sharply, without any geographical limitations;

Threat from Parliament: Iranian Member of Parliament Manouchehr Mottaki issued an open statement, warning that if aggression continues, US military bases located in European territory could become targets for Iranian missiles.

Closed negotiations with Russia on S-400 "Triumf"

Against the backdrop of strengthening its military doctrine, Tehran also intends to bring its air defense system to the most modern level: