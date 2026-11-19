During this dialogue, US President Donald Trump also called on Moscow and Beijing to join efforts in nuclear non-proliferation and to discuss the issue of trilateral reduction of nuclear armaments.

In his speech, Xi Jinping emphasized that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that such a war must never be allowed to happen, expressing the necessity of completely dismantling nuclear arsenals.

In the Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a trilateral meeting was held for the first time in history involving the leaders of China, Russia, and the USA — Xi Jinping , Vladimir Putin , and Donald Trump . According to the Xinhua news agency, during the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the complete prohibition and elimination of nuclear weapons.

What did the leaders of the three great powers agree on regarding Ukraine, nuclear weapons, and Iran?

Read also · 19 November What did the leaders of the three great powers agree on regarding Ukraine, nuclear weapons, and Iran?

For Washington, this issue has gained even more fundamental importance following the expiration in February 2026 of the New START treaty, the last remaining agreement limiting the strategic arsenals of Russia and the USA.

Stage of negotiations Participants and details Trilateral summit Chaired by Xi Jinping in a closed format, scheduled for approximately 1 hour Trump — Putin meeting Lasted ~40 minutes on the morning of November 19 (main topic — the Ukraine conflict) Trump — Xi Jinping meeting A bilateral dialogue that lasted over 1 hour Putin — Xi Jinping meeting Separate negotiations held one day before the summit

Closed format and the main agenda of the summit

The negotiations were held in a strictly closed format under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping — the leaders of the three powers sat alone at the negotiating table. According to Kremlin reports, approximately one hour was allocated for this conversation. According to media reports, there were some disagreements between Washington and Beijing regarding the format of the meeting on the eve of the summit: while China favored speeches based on a pre-prepared scenario, the US advocated for free discussion.

Before the general summit, the leaders also held separate bilateral meetings. In particular, on the morning of November 19, Trump and Putin spoke for nearly 40 minutes — this was their first full-fledged face-to-face meeting since their summit in Alaska in August 2025. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the main topic of this conversation was the war in Ukraine.

At the trilateral dialogue in Shenzhen, in addition to strategic stability and arms control (including limiting the role of artificial intelligence in nuclear weapons control), it was expected that the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the situation surrounding Iran would be discussed.

Do you think Xi Jinping's call for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons and the face-to-face dialogue between the leaders of the three great powers will yield real results in ensuring global security? Leave your opinion in the comments!