In Muhammad Hakimov's opinion, these training camps were an important lesson for the team.

The Uzbekistan U-17 national team played a series of friendly matches against strong opponents ahead of the World Cup. Matches against teams like Spain, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Portugal served to increase the young players' preparation and experience.

In an interview with FIFA, Muhammad Hakimov emphasized that the team has prepared thoroughly for the competition and that their goals are high.

Uzbekistan will compete in Group E with the national teams of Jamaica, Ivory Coast, and Italy. Each match in the group is expected to be a serious test for the team.

Notably, Uzbekistan has advanced past the group stage in all four of its previous appearances. This year's young players also aim to continue that tradition and further improve the country's results in World Cups.

In this process, the U-17 national team's participation in the World Cup is also of particular importance. Uzbekistan first participated in this competition in 2011. This time, the country's youth team is participating in the World Cup for the fifth time.

The sequence of important events for Uzbekistan football continues. While the national team's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup is behind us, Uzbekistan U-20 is also preparing to host the World Cup.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) published an article dedicated to the Uzbek player ahead of the World Cup. It covers Hakimov's goals for the tournament, his debut for the national team, and his reaction to the upcoming match against Italy.

One such young talent is Muhammad Hakimov. The 17-year-old central defender is not only a key player for the U-17 national team but has also managed to make an appearance for Uzbekistan's senior national team under the leadership of Fabio Cannavaro.

Opportunities for the new generation of Uzbek football to showcase themselves on the international stage are constantly expanding. The fact that the country's national team has reached the World Cup for the first time, young players are participating in prestigious competitions, and promising talents are being called up to the senior team at an early age are important signs of this process.

He made his debut for the Uzbekistan national team before he even turned 17. Now, Muhammad Hakimov is aiming to defend the country's honor at the U-17 World Cup and achieve a better result than last year. FIFA has paid special attention to the young Uzbek defender.

"This World Cup is very important for us. We have been preparing for it for a long time. Our team played friendly matches against strong opponents like Spain, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Portugal.

My teammates and I want to achieve even better results than before. God willing, we will make Uzbek fans happy at this World Cup as well," said the young defender.

There are also players in the team who are participating in the competition for the second time. Through their experience in international tournaments, they understand well how important the initial matches are.

Uzbekistan finished its participation in last year's tournament in the Round of 16. This time, the team is aiming not only to get out of the group but also to succeed in the later stages.

Taking revenge on Italy — Hakimov's special goal

The third match of the group stage is of particular importance for Uzbekistan. This is because the young players will face the Italian national team. This was the opponent that ended the Uzbek players' participation in last year's World Cup.

Muhammad Hakimov assessed this match as a special one for himself and striker Asilbek Aliyev.

"The game against Italy is of special importance for both me and Asilbek Aliyev. Last year, we were eliminated from the tournament after losing to Italy. Italy is a well-organized team. But this time, we will put all our strength into defeating them.

At the same time, we understand that there are no weak opponents in our group. Every team has its own strengths. Ivory Coast, Jamaica, and Italy — they are all strong national teams.

However, we have come to this tournament with big goals. We will do everything in our power, show our capabilities, and try to achieve a good result," said Hakimov.

These thoughts show that the team approaches opponents with respect, but also looks at their own capabilities with confidence.

Cannavaro trusted Hakimov before he turned 17

While Muhammad Hakimov's participation in the U-17 national team is one of the important stages in his career, being called up to the senior national team is a serious assessment of the young player's prospects.

The 17-year-old central defender stands out with qualities such as tactical thinking, composure, and high speed. He is recognized as one of the promising young defenders in Uzbekistan football.

Italian expert Fabio Cannavaro has also expressed confidence in Hakimov's potential. Cannavaro, who achieved great success in his playing career as a defender, gave the young player his debut for the Uzbekistan national team three days before he turned 17.

At that time, Hakimov had played only seven matches for Bunyodkor. From this point of view, his call-up to the national team and his appearance on the pitch was a great sign of trust and responsibility for the young player.

This situation shows that a new generation of defenders is emerging in Uzbekistan football. The international success of Abdukodir Khusanov can serve as a unique example and motivation for the young players coming up behind him.

"Debuting for the national team is every player's dream"

Muhammad Hakimov did not hide his satisfaction at having the opportunity to play for the senior national team. He emphasized that he values the trust shown by the coaching staff and that this event is one of the most important stages in his football life.

"Being called up to the national team is every player's dream. I was lucky enough to make my debut. I want to thank the coaching staff for the trust shown in me.

Of course, it is difficult to express this feeling in words. Defending the honor of the senior national team has always been one of my biggest dreams. I thank God for helping this dream of mine come true.

However, we have another important task ahead of us now. Together with the Uzbekistan U-17 national team, we will put all our strength into defending our country worthily at the World Cup and achieving the best possible result," said Muhammad Hakimov.

Is another central defender emerging after Khusanov?

Muhammad Hakimov's debut for the national team and FIFA's focus on the young player indicate that new talents are appearing for the defensive line in Uzbek football.

There is no doubt that the international success of Abdukodir Khusanov has changed the perception of Uzbek defenders. Now, the fact that young players like Hakimov are being involved with the national team at an early age can strengthen competition in the defensive line in the future.

Of course, it is too early to judge a 17-year-old player's prospects based on just a few matches or a debut. He still has a long road ahead, international competitions, competition at the club level, and a process of constant growth.

However, the fact that an expert like Fabio Cannavaro, who has seen the highest levels of the art of defense in his playing career, has expressed confidence in the young player, that FIFA has mentioned him specifically, and his bold goals ahead of the World Cup are increasing interest in Muhammad Hakimov.

Now the most important task is to justify this trust with his performance on the pitch. How far the Uzbekistan U-17 national team goes in the World Cup and how well Muhammad Hakimov performs will be one of the most interesting aspects of the competition.