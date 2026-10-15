Is Shavkat Rakhmonov's future opponent and fight date known?

Undefeated Kazakh UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov, who is making waves in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), could hold his next fight in early 2027. According to information from famous insider Ruben Carter, known for his breaking news, the Central Asian fighter is expected to step into the octagon at the major UFC 336 pay-per-view tournament in Toronto, Canada.

According to the insider, Rakhmonov could face another dangerous and undefeated contender in the welterweight division — Ecuadorian Michael Morales — on this card.

Carter's Insight: Potential Rakhmonov vs. Morales Matchup

Ruben Carter revealed important details about the upcoming show in Toronto on his Instagram page:

Opponent Selection: Officials are working on a clash between Ecuadorian knockout artist Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov;

Card Placement: The insider notes that if this agreement is officially confirmed, the Rakhmonov vs. Morales showdown will become the third-main event of UFC 336;

Time and Venue: The competition is scheduled to take place on January 30 at an arena in Toronto, Canada.

UFC 336: Makhachev's Defense and Other Main Bouts

This evening in Toronto is expected to offer fans a series of exciting championship and high-ranking fights:

Main Event: In the headliner of the evening, reigning champion Islam Makhachev will step into the octagon to defend his championship belt against dangerous Brazilian striker Carlos Prates ;

Co-Main Event: Before the main event, another fierce battle awaits fans — bantamweight contenders Joshua Van and Manel Kape will test their strength against each other.

A Decisive Step in the Championship Race

The anticipated potential fight against Michael Morales will undoubtedly be a decisive test for Shavkat Rahmonov on his path to the championship belt:

Clash of Two Undefeated Fighters: Both athletes stand out with their high pace, strong striking, and grappling skills;

Title Contender: The winner of this bout is almost certain to become the primary challenger for the next title fight in their weight class.

For now, the UFC promotion has not officially announced these pairings, but the tournament is expected to be fully finalized once verbal negotiations between the parties conclude.