Liverpool, one of the giants of the English Premier League, has recently opened a new chapter in its history. The Merseysiders have handed over team management to the talented and passionate specialist Andoni Iraola. While this appointment was met with great interest in the football world, the new head coach's initial statements are now taking center stage for fans.

The 43-year-old Spanish specialist, who recently started his job, discussed his football philosophy, team system, and principles of working with players in detail in his first exclusive interview with Liverpool's official website.

"We are here to help the players"

In his speech, the new head coach focused more on the team atmosphere and unlocking each player's potential rather than tactical schemes. In his opinion, the key to success lies precisely in the players feeling happy:

"As a head coach, I have many tasks and responsibilities. However, my primary and main goal is to assist the players on the pitch and guide them in the right direction. I always repeat one idea: we need to build a perfect team system so that every player can showcase their strongest qualities. It is very important to find a role that suits each footballer's character and skill."

A healthy atmosphere is the guarantee of victories and points

Andoni Iraola particularly emphasized that the internal climate and morale within the club directly affect the team's position in the tournament table. The new coach's views on the internal system are reflected in the following integrated table:

Principles promoted by Iraola Expected result and goal Individual growth and development Players must feel that they are further improving their skills in collaboration with us. Enjoyable football We must create an environment where training and matches are truly enjoyable for the players. General happiness and comfort If everyone in the team is happy and a healthy atmosphere prevails, this will certainly yield valuable points in the tournament.

At the end of his speech, the specialist also gave a realistic assessment: "Of course, as a head coach, it is difficult for me to satisfy everyone in the squad one hundred percent, but we are obliged to create an environment where every person feels free, valued, and comfortable."

Editorial comment: By appointing Andoni Iraola as head coach, Liverpool's management has brought new blood and passion to the team. As seen from the coach's first interview, he intends to pay great attention not only to on-field tactics but also to improving the psychological atmosphere at Anfield. Talks about the individual development of players and their finding their roles in the team indicate that Liverpool will become a more attacking, attractive, and cohesive squad in the upcoming new season. We wish Iraola and the Reds huge successes in the new project!

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