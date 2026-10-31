Sensational statement from the UFC champion: Makhachev reveals who he will defend his belt against

The current UFC welterweight champion and one of the leaders of the P4P rankings, Islam Makhachev (29–1), has openly hinted that he is nearing the end of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The Dagestani champion announced on his X social media page that his next walk to the octagon will be one of the final bouts of his career.

At the same time, Makhachev stated that he is waiting for the winner of the clash between two dangerous contenders in the division and wants to face the strongest opponent.

"I will prove once again who is the best": Makhachev's statement

The 35-year-old champion commented on the new wave of representatives in the division and expressed his position as follows:

"My next fight will be one of the last in my career. They say Prates is very dangerous for me, and Morales is extremely strong. That is why I want to fight whoever turns out to be truly stronger, and prove once again who is the best in the world," the Russian athlete wrote.

UFC 336: A brutal clash for the interim belt in Toronto

The name of Islam Makhachev's future opponent will soon be determined at a super tournament to be held in Canada:

Contender clash: Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates and the undefeated Ecuadorian star Michael Morales will face each other for the UFC interim welterweight championship belt;

Date and venue: This decisive bout will take place on January 30, 2027 , as part of the UFC 336 numbered event in Toronto, Canada;

Path to the main belt: The winner of this fight will earn the right to step into the octagon against Islam Makhachev in 2027 for a title unification bout.

Makhachev's last fight and record statistics

The Russian athlete continues his hegemony confidently even after moving up to the welterweight division:

Last victory: Makhachev held his last fight on August 15, 2026, at the UFC 330 tournament against the undefeated Irish star Ian Machado Garry;

Title defense: In that clash, Islam dominated for all five rounds, successfully defending his belt by a unanimous decision from the judges and bringing his record to 29 wins and 1 loss.

This statement has caused a great resonance in the MMA world — the potential farewell fight of the star who has been ruling the division for several years is expected to be the biggest sports sensation of 2027.