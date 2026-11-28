Telegram has warned that iPhone owners using older versions of the iOS operating system could become targets of mass cyberattacks. Messenger founder Pavel Durov noted that, in some cases, simply opening a malicious website can be enough to gain unauthorized access to a smartphone. He announced this on his page on the X social network.

"iPhone users are being targeted by mass hacking attacks. If your iOS version is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Simply opening a website can be enough to compromise your phone. We are sending this warning to all our users who are using older versions of iOS," wrote Pavel Durov.

The warning message sent by Telegram to users also emphasizes that older versions of the operating system contain a number of security vulnerabilities. Such flaws can create opportunities for cybercriminals to access the device, potentially putting users' personal data, correspondence, and accounts at risk.

For this reason, the messenger has recommended that iPhone owners install the latest available iOS update to ensure the security of their devices. This helps patch identified system vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of potential cyberattacks.

Previously, Apple has also repeatedly released special updates to address security flaws related to the web content processing engine. Specifically, in March 2025, the company recommended installing iOS 18.3.2. This update fixed a security issue identified in the browser's WebKit engine.

According to Apple, specially crafted malicious web content could have allowed an attacker to break out of the browser's protected environment. The company also stated that this vulnerability may have been exploited in sophisticated cyberattacks against certain individuals using versions prior to iOS 17.2.

Additionally, in July 2026, Apple released the iOS 26.6 update, which included nearly 90 security fixes. Citing cybersecurity experts, Forbes reported that these updates also included patches aimed at addressing vulnerabilities related to the WebKit engine.

Experts emphasize the importance of keeping smartphone operating systems updated in such cases, as security flaws remaining in older versions can negatively impact the protection of personal data and other important information on the device.