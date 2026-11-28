Nodirbek Abdusattorov among the leaders at the London Chess Classic 2026 tournament
The 3rd round matches have concluded at the prestigious London Chess Classic 2026 international chess tournament currently taking place in the capital of Great Britain. In this competition, which features an official prize fund of 50,000 pounds sterling (15,000 pounds for the winner), the reigning champion — Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov — is defending his title with dignity.
Abdusattorov's results in the first three rounds
In the "Masters" group, 10 grandmasters are competing for victory over 9 rounds. Although our compatriot started the tournament with a win, he settled for draws against experienced opponents in the following two matches:
Round 1: A confident victory over the host grandmaster Shreyas Royal.
Round 2: A draw with another well-known English chess player, Michael Adams.
Round 3: In yesterday's game, points were shared with the legendary veteran Ukrainian grandmaster Vasyl Ivanchuk.
Tournament standings and today's 4th round matches
In the 3rd round, American Levon Aronian defeated Michael Adams to become the sole leader with 2.5 points. He is followed by three chess players who have each accumulated 2 points.
Indicators
Official information
Competition format and prize money
10 participants, 9 rounds; total prize fund — 50,000 pounds (15,000 pounds to the winner)
Sole leader (after 3 rounds)
Levon Aronian (USA) — 2.5 points
Chasing group (2 points each)
Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Andy Woodward, Gawain Jones
Abdusattorov's 4th round match
Today, November 28, he will play with the black pieces against 39-year-old Englishman Gawain Jones
Leader's 4th round match
Levon Aronian will face Vasyl Ivanchuk with the black pieces
Do you think Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who plays with the black pieces against Gawain Jones in the 4th round today, will be able to win and climb back among the leaders in the tournament standings?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following Uzbek chess and Nodirbek Abdusattorov's participation in London!
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