The 3rd round matches have concluded at the prestigious London Chess Classic 2026 international chess tournament currently taking place in the capital of Great Britain. In this competition, which features an official prize fund of 50,000 pounds sterling (15,000 pounds for the winner), the reigning champion — Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov — is defending his title with dignity.

Abdusattorov's results in the first three rounds

In the "Masters" group, 10 grandmasters are competing for victory over 9 rounds. Although our compatriot started the tournament with a win, he settled for draws against experienced opponents in the following two matches:

Round 1: A confident victory over the host grandmaster Shreyas Royal .

Round 2: A draw with another well-known English chess player, Michael Adams .

Round 3: In yesterday's game, points were shared with the legendary veteran Ukrainian grandmaster Vasyl Ivanchuk.

Tournament standings and today's 4th round matches

In the 3rd round, American Levon Aronian defeated Michael Adams to become the sole leader with 2.5 points. He is followed by three chess players who have each accumulated 2 points.