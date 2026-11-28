“I am earning ten times more outside the UFC” — Muhammad Mokaev
British fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who remains undefeated in his professional career, was released by the UFC in 2024 despite a seven-fight winning streak. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old athlete stated that returning to the world's most prestigious league is no longer his primary goal.
“I defeated all of their fighters”
Mokaev took to his social media pages to emphasize that he has much better financial conditions outside the UFC, stating the following:
“Honestly, I dreamed of becoming the youngest UFC champion, but now that I am earning ten times more outside the organization, it doesn't matter to me anymore. I defeated all of their fighters, and I wasn't even in my prime,” wrote Muhammad Mokaev.
As a reminder, in his last fight under the UFC banner, Mokaev secured a unanimous decision victory over Manel Kape (Kape is currently expected to compete for the flyweight championship belt in January). Since leaving the organization, the Dagestani fighter has achieved four more victories in his professional career and captured the Brave CF championship belt.
Next bout — against Uzbekistan's Sanjar Zokirov in Dubai
Muhammad Mokaev's next appearance is also generating great interest among MMA fans in Uzbekistan:
Indicators
Official Data
Fighter and age
Muhammad Mokaev (26 years old, undefeated in his career)
UFC record
7 consecutive wins (defeated Manel Kape in his last fight)
Post-UFC results
4 wins and Brave CF championship belt
Next tournament and date
ACBJJ 24 — December 20, Dubai (UAE)
Opponent
Sanjar Zokirov (Uzbekistan)
In your opinion, what result can our compatriot Sanjar Zokirov achieve in the bout against the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev at the ACBJJ 24 tournament in Dubai on December 20?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the most interesting news from the world of Uzbek martial arts and global MMA!
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