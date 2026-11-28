British fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who remains undefeated in his professional career, was released by the UFC in 2024 despite a seven-fight winning streak. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old athlete stated that returning to the world's most prestigious league is no longer his primary goal.

“I defeated all of their fighters”

Mokaev took to his social media pages to emphasize that he has much better financial conditions outside the UFC, stating the following:

“Honestly, I dreamed of becoming the youngest UFC champion, but now that I am earning ten times more outside the organization, it doesn't matter to me anymore. I defeated all of their fighters, and I wasn't even in my prime,” wrote Muhammad Mokaev.

As a reminder, in his last fight under the UFC banner, Mokaev secured a unanimous decision victory over Manel Kape (Kape is currently expected to compete for the flyweight championship belt in January). Since leaving the organization, the Dagestani fighter has achieved four more victories in his professional career and captured the Brave CF championship belt.