The former Dutch footballer emphasized that some public perceptions of Ronaldo are not true, highlighting his humility and hard work:

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands national team midfielder Wesley Sneijder shared his warm memories of playing alongside the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo . This was reported by The Touchline.

“He is a great person. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the person many think he is. He was one of us, a good guy. We always sat together at the back of the bus and talked endlessly. Besides, he is very funny! Even now, I see him sometimes, and he is still the same. For me, he is a true legend. Ronaldo is one of the best footballers this planet has ever seen. We should respect him more. Cristiano deserves full respect! He would always arrive at training before everyone else and leave last,” said Wesley Sneijder.

Memories and details of their collaboration

Metrics Details Player who commented Wesley Sneijder (Former Real Madrid and Netherlands national team midfielder) Star acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo Period played together 2009/10 season, while at Real Madrid Aspects highlighted by Sneijder A funny and sincere person, a professional who arrives at training before everyone else and leaves after everyone else Source The Touchline

In your opinion, how important is such high professionalism and diligence of Cristiano Ronaldo as an example for the younger generation of footballers?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the most interesting memories of world football legends and the history of Real Madrid!