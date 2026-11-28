The FIDE World Chess Championship matches for the chess crown are heating up in Geneva, Switzerland. In the fourth game between Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, the players once again settled for a draw.

Repetition at the 34th move maintains the balance

In this encounter, the reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju played with the white pieces, while our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov played with the black pieces. Following a game marked by caution and high precision, the match ended in a draw on the 34th move due to a threefold repetition of the position on the board.

Thus, after four games, the overall score in the world championship match has leveled out again to 2:2.