Battle for the Chess Crown: Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Draw the Fourth Game
The FIDE World Chess Championship matches for the chess crown are heating up in Geneva, Switzerland. In the fourth game between Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju of India, the players once again settled for a draw.
Repetition at the 34th move maintains the balance
In this encounter, the reigning champion Gukesh Dommaraju played with the white pieces, while our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov played with the black pieces. Following a game marked by caution and high precision, the match ended in a draw on the 34th move due to a threefold repetition of the position on the board.
Thus, after four games, the overall score in the world championship match has leveled out again to 2:2.
Match record and details of the next game
Indicators
Official Data
Competition and Location
FIDE World Chess Championship — Geneva, Switzerland
Participants
Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) — Gukesh Dommaraju (India)
Game 4 pieces
Gukesh (white) — Sindorov (black)
Game 4 result
0.5 : 0.5 (Draw due to threefold repetition on the 34th move)
Overall score
2 : 2 (after 4 games)
Next game (Game 5)
Tomorrow, Sunday, November 29, starts at 19:00 Tashkent time
Do you think Javokhir Sindarov will be able to take the lead in the fifth game starting tomorrow at 19:00 Tashkent time by utilizing the advantage of the white pieces?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the world championship journey of Uzbekistan's chess pride, Javokhir Sindarov!
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