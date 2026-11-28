Tashkent is hosting the World Cup final stage in boxing. Representing Uzbekistan in the -65 kg weight category at the prestigious tournament, Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov stepped into the ring against experienced Thai boxer Bunjong Sinsiri in the opening round.

Thai boxer prevails by judges' decision

In a full three-round contest, both boxers sought to be active. However, at the end of the bout, the judges unanimously declared the Thai athlete the winner, and our compatriot suffered a 0:5 defeat, ending his participation in the tournament early.