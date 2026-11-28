World Cup: Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov defeated by Thai opponent in opening bout
Tashkent is hosting the World Cup final stage in boxing. Representing Uzbekistan in the -65 kg weight category at the prestigious tournament, Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov stepped into the ring against experienced Thai boxer Bunjong Sinsiri in the opening round.
Thai boxer prevails by judges' decision
In a full three-round contest, both boxers sought to be active. However, at the end of the bout, the judges unanimously declared the Thai athlete the winner, and our compatriot suffered a 0:5 defeat, ending his participation in the tournament early.
Fight record and key statistics
Indicators
Official data
Competition and location
Boxing World Cup (final stage) — Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Stage and weight category
First round, men, -65 kg
Pairing
Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov (Uzbekistan) — Bunjong Sinsiri (Thailand)
Fight result
0 : 5 (Bunjong Sinsiri won after the full 3 rounds)
In your opinion, how many gold medals will the remaining Uzbek boxers win at the World Cup final stage taking place in Tashkent?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are supporting the representatives of Uzbek boxing in the Tashkent rings!
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