The decisive final match of South America's most prestigious club competition, the Copa Libertadores, has taken place. In a clash held at the legendary Centenario stadium in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, Brazil's Palmeiras defeated Argentina's Estudiantes with a score of 1:0.

Ramon Sosa's lone goal brings the championship to Palmeiras

The fate of the final, which was played under intense and uncompromising conditions, was decided by a single goal scored early in the second half. In the 52nd minute of the match, Ramon Sosa found the back of the Estudiantes net, securing a vital victory for the Brazilian club.

Thus, Palmeiras has triumphed in the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 2021. This trophy marks the fourth championship in the club's history (the team had previously lifted this prestigious cup in 1999, 2020, and 2021).

Final match report and key statistics

Statistics Official Data Competition and Stage Copa Libertadores, Final Venue Centenario Stadium — Montevideo, Uruguay Match and Result Palmeiras (Brazil) — Estudiantes (Argentina) 1:0 Goalscorer Ramon Sosa (52') Palmeiras' championship years 1999, 2020, 2021, 2026 (total of 4 titles)

Do you think Palmeiras, having won the Copa Libertadores for the fourth time, can provide worthy competition to European giants in upcoming global club tournaments?

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