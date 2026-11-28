The ambassador of the Kazakhstan champion, Shymkent's Ordabasy club, and well-known entrepreneur Beybit Alibekov met with Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who plays for Manchester City, during his visit to England. Alibekov posted photos with the Uzbek footballer on his Instagram page.

EPL experience and friendly meeting

This meeting took place during a business trip to England by representatives of the reigning Kazakhstan champion. Throughout the trip, the Shymkent club's delegation is studying the modern infrastructure and organizational experience of English Premier League teams. Notably, Beybit Alibekov had previously shared a photo with Kazakhstan national team striker Dastan Satpayev, who is recovering from an injury at London's Chelsea club.

Although the entrepreneur did not disclose the details of his conversation with Khusanov, various speculations about a potential partnership between the Uzbek footballer and Ordabasy began to circulate on social media. However, it is emphasized that no official negotiations took place between the parties — the meeting was purely friendly, and Abdukodir Khusanov presented the guests with a signed jersey as a souvenir.

Khusanov's status in the EPL and Ordabasy's history with Uzbek football

Kazakhstani football fans and media representatives are following the 22-year-old Uzbek defender's career with the "Cityzens" with great interest. In turn, the triumphant moments in the history of the Shymkent club are directly linked to the names of Uzbek players:

Category Key Information Meeting participants Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City) and Beybit Alibekov (Ambassador of FC Ordabasy) Purpose of the meeting and gift Shymkent club delegation's trip to study EPL infrastructure; Khusanov presented the guests with his signed jersey Abdukodir Khusanov's career Transferred from Lens to Manchester City in January 2025 (first Uzbek in EPL history); contract extended last summer until June 30, 2031 Ordabasy and Uzbek football Became Kazakhstan champion for the first time in 2023 (Uzbek players Shahboz Umarov and Bobur Abdukholikov made a major contribution) Current status of the Shymkent club 2026 Kazakhstan Premier League champion; will participate in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers next season

In your opinion, how is Abdukodir Khusanov's successful career at Manchester City and his contract extension until 2031 contributing to raising the profile of Central Asian football in Europe?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the pride of Uzbek football, Abdukodir Khusanov, and our compatriots on European pitches!