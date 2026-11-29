The prestigious Hersonissos Challenger 4 tennis tournament, part of the Challenger 50 series with a prize fund of 56,700 euros, is taking place in the Greek city of Hersonissos. Notably, Uzbekistan's number one racket Sergey Fomin has claimed the top prize in the doubles competition.

A determined victory and dominance in the match tie-break

Our compatriot, forming a tandem with Ukraine's Oleksiy Krutix, took to the court in the decisive final match of the tournament against Italian tennis players Jacopo Vasami and Gianluca Cadenasso.

After losing the first set, Fomin and Krutix took full control of the game in the second set to level the score. In the decisive match tie-break, the Uzbek-Ukrainian pair secured a 10-5 victory to clinch the tournament title. In the match, which lasted only 1 hour and 1 minute, both tandems recorded two aces each.

Final match record and key statistics

Statistics Official data Tournament and category Hersonissos Challenger 4 (Challenger 50 series) — Hersonissos, Greece Prize fund 56,700 euros Event and stage Doubles, Final Winning pair Sergey Fomin (Uzbekistan) / Oleksiy Krutix (Ukraine) Finalist opponents Jacopo Vasami / Gianluca Cadenasso (Italy) Match score 3/6, 6/1, 10/5 (in the match tie-break) Match duration and aces 1 hour 1 minute; 2 aces for each side

In your opinion, what kind of psychological boost will this championship in Greece give Uzbekistan's number one racket, Sergey Fomin, to achieve high results in singles matches in upcoming international tournaments?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this good news with your loved ones who are following the triumphs of Uzbek tennis representatives on world courts!