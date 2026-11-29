In the 12th round of the French Ligue 1, Lens secured a resounding 5:2 away victory against Angers. The star of the match, 25-year-old Senegalese striker Abdalla Sima, became the hero of the day by scoring five goals, marking a rare penta-trick.

4 goals in 17 minutes and a record repeated after 12 years

Although Amine opened the scoring for Angers in the first half, Abdalla Sima leveled the score in the 43rd minute. At the start of the second half (48th minute), Amine put the hosts ahead again, but from that point on, the match turned into a one-man show by the Senegalese forward.

Sima found the back of the net in the 64th, 70th, 76th, and 81st minutes — scoring four times in just 17 minutes to secure a comeback victory for Lens. Notably, the player had only scored one goal in his previous six league appearances and had managed only two goals throughout the entire previous season.

Thus, Abdalla Sima became only the second player in the last 40 years to score five goals in a single French league match. The last penta-trick in Ligue 1 was recorded in 2014, when Nice striker Carlos Eduardo scored five goals in a match against Guingamp (7:2).

Match report and key statistics

Statistics Official Data Competition and round French Ligue 1, 12th round Match and result Angers — Lens 2:5 Goals Amine (20', 48') — Abdalla Sima (43', 64', 70', 76', 81') Player details Abdalla Sima (25 years old, Senegal, Lens striker) Historical achievement Second player to score a penta-trick in the French championship in the last 40 years (first time since Nice player Carlos Eduardo in 2014)

Do you think Abdalla Sima, who made history by scoring 5 goals in one match, can compete for the top scorer title in French Ligue 1 this season?

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