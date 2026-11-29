Ilya Malinin sets world record in men's short program
American figure skater Ilya Malinin, whose parents represented Uzbekistan in international competitions, has set a new world record in the short program. At the Grand Prix stage held in Tokyo, he scored 114.81 points, surpassing the previous record. This was reported on the official website of the International Skating Union (ISU).
Malinin performed his short program at the NHK Trophy competition held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on November 27. His performance was awarded 114.81 points by the judges. This is 0.84 points higher than the previous highest score in the short program.
Previously, the world record was held by American Nathan Chen. He scored 113.97 points in the short program at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
For reference, Ilya Malinin's parents, Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skornyakov, were also professional figure skaters. They represented Uzbekistan at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Currently, they serve as their son's coaches.
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