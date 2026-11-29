Kamilla Rakhimova talks about becoming Uzbekistan's number one
Kamilla Rakhimova, currently ranked 45th in the women's world rankings (WTA), has shared her thoughts on her role as the number one tennis player for the Uzbekistan national team, the responsibilities she carries, and her feelings at this new stage of her career. This was reported by the BB Tennis publication.
"I love being in the spotlight"
When asked how holding the status of the country's number one tennis player has affected her, Rakhimova replied:
"Of course, knowing that so many people are watching you, that an entire nation, so to speak, is counting on you, creates a certain amount of pressure.
But as an athlete, almost nothing has changed for me on the court. I still play for myself, only now I have people behind me who believe in me and support me in any situation.
This, naturally, implies a more personal, individual approach toward me. I feel very good. I love being in the spotlight, so I have no problem with that," said Kamilla Rakhimova.
Reasons for changing sports citizenship
Yekaterinburg-born, the 25-year-old tennis player's official announcement to begin representing the Uzbekistan national team was made in December 2025.
Rakhimova had previously spoken openly about what motivated this decision. According to her, switching to the Uzbekistan national team provided her with advantages such as a realistic opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games, better conditions for training and travel, and significantly less internal competition compared to her previous team (the Russian national team). With her change of sports citizenship, she has become the clear leader in Uzbek women's tennis.
Kamilla Rakhimova's status in the Uzbekistan national team
Indicators
Detailed information
Athlete and age
Kamilla Rakhimova (25 years old)
Current WTA ranking
45th place — Uzbekistan's number one tennis player
Time of joining the national team
December 2025 (previously represented Russia)
Main reasons for the move
Opportunity to participate in the Olympics, favorable conditions, and lower internal competition
Achievements
Successful participation in WTA 500 and 1000 tournaments under the Uzbekistan flag, reaching a career-high 44th ranking (November, 2026)
To what extent do you think Kamilla Rakhimova's performance under the Uzbekistan flag will influence the popularity of women's tennis in our country and the emergence of a new generation of players?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with your loved ones who are following the career of the new leader of Uzbek tennis!
Follow this and other interesting sports news with us!
Next story
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…