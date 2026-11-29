When asked how holding the status of the country's number one tennis player has affected her, Rakhimova replied:

Kamilla Rakhimova , currently ranked 45th in the women's world rankings (WTA), has shared her thoughts on her role as the number one tennis player for the Uzbekistan national team, the responsibilities she carries, and her feelings at this new stage of her career. This was reported by the BB Tennis publication.

"Of course, knowing that so many people are watching you, that an entire nation, so to speak, is counting on you, creates a certain amount of pressure. But as an athlete, almost nothing has changed for me on the court. I still play for myself, only now I have people behind me who believe in me and support me in any situation. This, naturally, implies a more personal, individual approach toward me. I feel very good. I love being in the spotlight, so I have no problem with that," said Kamilla Rakhimova.

Reasons for changing sports citizenship

Yekaterinburg-born, the 25-year-old tennis player's official announcement to begin representing the Uzbekistan national team was made in December 2025.

Rakhimova had previously spoken openly about what motivated this decision. According to her, switching to the Uzbekistan national team provided her with advantages such as a realistic opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games, better conditions for training and travel, and significantly less internal competition compared to her previous team (the Russian national team). With her change of sports citizenship, she has become the clear leader in Uzbek women's tennis.