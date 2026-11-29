Pan Baobao, a leopard living in a zoo in China's Sichuan province, who became famous for his resemblance to Clawhauser from the movie "Zootopia," has been released from his diet. Due to the animal's advanced age, priority is now being given to maintaining his health and quality of life rather than reducing his weight. This was reported by the AFP agency.

The 18–19-year-old Pan Baobao gained fame in 2024 through videos that went viral on social media. His round belly and physique were compared to the police officer Clawhauser from the "Zootopia" cartoon. The leopard's popularity also led to an increase in the number of visitors to the zoo.

Following this, the zoo expanded his enclosure and put him on a diet to reduce his weight. Pan Baobao initially lost a significant amount of weight, but maintaining it proved difficult over time.

Zoo staff say that because the leopard is aging, losing weight has become more difficult. Considering his age, forcing him to lose more weight could be detrimental to his health. Therefore, the main goal is no longer weight loss, but rather maintaining his healthy condition and creating comfortable living conditions.

Currently, Pan Baobao consumes approximately 450 grams of beef and additional chicken daily, based on a feeding plan developed by veterinary experts. He is provided with sufficient and nutritious food.

In addition to expanding the leopard's habitat, zoo staff have provided special toys to increase his physical activity. Now, it is considered important that his weight remains stable and that he feels healthy and comfortable.