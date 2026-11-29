"It is gratifying that we continue to win. We knew the match would be difficult. The tension in the game lasted until the final minute.

Every match has its own challenges. Today, it was not easy to press the opponent and break through their deep defense. Nevertheless, we played a game worthy of victory.

When you play against a team that defends brilliantly and leaves very little space, you have to play with one or two touches of the ball.

We could have scored even more goals," said Luis Enrique.