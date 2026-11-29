Luis Enrique shares his thoughts on PSG's victory over Lorient
In the French championship, Paris club PSG hosted Lorient at home and secured a confident 2:0 victory. After the match, the Parisian head coach Luis Enrique shared his thoughts on his team's performance and the tactics used against the opponent's deep defense. This was reported by Foot Mercato.
"It was not easy to break through the deep defense"
The Spanish specialist noted that the tension remained until the final minutes, but his team deserved the win:
"It is gratifying that we continue to win. We knew the match would be difficult. The tension in the game lasted until the final minute.
Every match has its own challenges. Today, it was not easy to press the opponent and break through their deep defense. Nevertheless, we played a game worthy of victory.
When you play against a team that defends brilliantly and leaves very little space, you have to play with one or two touches of the ball.
We could have scored even more goals," said Luis Enrique.
Match and upcoming fixture details
Indicators
Official data
Competition
French Championship (Ligue 1)
Match result
PSG — Lorient 2:0
Coach's conclusion
Fast-paced play with 1-2 touches was used against the opponent's dense and deep defense, with opportunities to record a larger scoreline
Next match
Toulouse — PSG (away)
Next game time
Night of December 5, at 00:45 Tashkent time
Do you think PSG under Luis Enrique can continue their winning streak in the away match against Toulouse?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the French Ligue 1 and PSG's path to the championship!
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