Kamilla Rakhimova aims to represent Uzbekistan at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
Currently ranked 45th in the women's world rankings (WTA), Kamilla Rakhimova has revealed one of her primary dreams and goals for the coming years. Uzbekistan's number one tennis player has confirmed her ambition to represent the country at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA. This was reported by the BB Tennis publication.
"This is my biggest goal"
When asked about her plans to participate in the 2028 Olympics, Rakhimova responded with great excitement and confidence:
"Yes, of course. This is my biggest goal. I hope to successfully pass the qualification stage and represent Uzbekistan at the Olympics," said Kamilla Rakhimova.
Changing citizenship, the battle for leadership, and ranking history
Kamilla Rakhimova changed her sporting citizenship from Russia to Uzbekistan in December 2025. As soon as she began representing our country, she became Uzbekistan's number one player, surpassing Maria Timofeeva, who had joined our national team shortly before her. Since then, an intense internal rivalry has developed between the two tennis players:
October 13, 2026: After reaching the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, Maria Timofeeva climbed to 63rd in the rankings, temporarily reclaiming the status of Uzbekistan's number one player (at that time, Rakhimova was ranked 69th).
November 2, 2026: Kamilla Rakhimova, having reached the semifinals of the prestigious WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo, regained the lead among Uzbek tennis players and achieved the highest result of her career — climbing to 44th in the world rankings.
Kamilla Rakhimova's current results and the road to the Olympics
Indicators
Details
Athlete
Kamilla Rakhimova (25 years old, Uzbekistan)
Current ranking
45th place (WTA) — Uzbekistan's number one player
Highest ranking
44th place (as of November 2, 2026)
Date of changing sports citizenship
December 2025
Main goal
To qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and represent Uzbekistan
Major achievements (2026)
Tokyo WTA 500 semifinalist, 3rd round at US Open and Wimbledon
Do you think Kamilla Rakhimova will be able to maintain her top form and break into the top 30 tennis players before the 2028 Olympics?
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