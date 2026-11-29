Currently ranked 45th in the women's world rankings (WTA), Kamilla Rakhimova has revealed one of her primary dreams and goals for the coming years. Uzbekistan's number one tennis player has confirmed her ambition to represent the country at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA. This was reported by the BB Tennis publication.

"This is my biggest goal"

When asked about her plans to participate in the 2028 Olympics, Rakhimova responded with great excitement and confidence:

"Yes, of course. This is my biggest goal. I hope to successfully pass the qualification stage and represent Uzbekistan at the Olympics," said Kamilla Rakhimova.

Changing citizenship, the battle for leadership, and ranking history

Kamilla Rakhimova changed her sporting citizenship from Russia to Uzbekistan in December 2025. As soon as she began representing our country, she became Uzbekistan's number one player, surpassing Maria Timofeeva, who had joined our national team shortly before her. Since then, an intense internal rivalry has developed between the two tennis players: