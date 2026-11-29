The final stage of the World Boxing—2026 World Cup in boxing has entered its intense phase in Tashkent. In the semi-final stage of the competition, two uncompromising neighborhood derbies will be held between representatives of the Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan national teams.

Uzbek-Kazakh confrontations in the semi-finals

According to the draw and the results of the initial bouts, the masters of the leather glove from the two countries will enter the ring for a spot in the final in the following weight categories: