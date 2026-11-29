Two bouts between Uzbek and Kazakh boxers to take place at the World Cup
The final stage of the World Boxing—2026 World Cup in boxing has entered its intense phase in Tashkent. In the semi-final stage of the competition, two uncompromising neighborhood derbies will be held between representatives of the Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan national teams.
Uzbek-Kazakh confrontations in the semi-finals
According to the draw and the results of the initial bouts, the masters of the leather glove from the two countries will enter the ring for a spot in the final in the following weight categories:
-80 kg weight category: Uzbekistan's Javohir Ummataliyev will face Kazakhstan's Oner Seylkhan. While this bout marks Ummataliyev's first appearance in the tournament, Seylkhan reached the semi-finals after defeating Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Orozbekov in the quarter-finals.
-85 kg weight category: Our compatriot Norbek Abdullayev (who defeated Russia's Idar Zanilov 3:2 in the quarter-finals) will test his strength against Kazakhstan's Sultanbek Aybaruli, who starts the competition directly from the semi-finals.
Results of the Kazakhstan national team on the first day
On the first day of competition in the Tashkent rings, representatives of the Kazakhstan delegation held a total of five bouts, recording two victories and three defeats:
Athlete
Weight category
First-day result
Oner Seylkhan
-80 kg (men)
Victory (defeated Almaz Orozbekov)
Karina Ibragimova
-57 kg (women)
Victory (advanced to semi-finals)
Daniyal Sabit
-50 kg (men)
Defeat (0:5 to Uzbekistan's Shodiyorjon Meliqoziyev)
Shugila Nalibay
-75 kg (women)
Defeat (ended participation in quarter-finals)
Valeriya Aksenova
-80 kg (women)
Defeat (lost in the first stage)
In your opinion, will Javohir Ummataliyev and Norbek Abdullayev be able to defeat their Kazakh opponents in the World Cup semi-finals in Tashkent and secure a spot in the final?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the uncompromising bouts of Uzbek boxing in the Tashkent rings!
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