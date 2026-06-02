AMD Announces Support for AM5 Platform Until 2029

·62·Technology
AMD Announces Support for AM5 Platform Until 2029

At Computex 2026, AMD introduced two new gaming processors featuring 3D V-Cache technology. One is the brand-new Ryzen 7 7700X3D model, and the other is an anniversary edition of the legendary Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The company also officially confirmed that new chips for the AM5 platform will be released until at least 2029. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition features 8 Zen 3 cores and operates on 16 threads. It has a total cache of 100 MB and a maximum frequency of 4.5 GHz. This processor is intended for users of older systems who do not want to switch to expensive DDR5 memory and new motherboards. The edition is priced at $350, with sales starting on June 25, 2026.

The Ryzen 7 7700X3D, a true novelty, is based on the Zen 4 architecture. It also has 8 cores, 104 MB of total cache, and a 4.5 GHz frequency. This chip is a slightly slower but more affordable version of the popular Ryzen 7 7800X3D. AMD has priced this processor at $330, and it will hit the market on July 16.

The company's decision to keep the AM5 socket relevant until 2029 guarantees long-term upgrade options for users. This is expected to be a significant strategic advantage for AMD in its competition with NVIDIA and Intel.

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