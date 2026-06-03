Elon Musk’s 2-Ton Starfall ‘Flying Saucer’ Runs on Cold Gas Thrusters

According to new data, the Starfall project is a compact reusable capsule with a diameter of 3.1 meters, a height of 0.75 meters, and a weight of approximately 2.1 tons. Cold gas thrusters are planned to control the device's orientation during flight. Ixbt.com reports .

A system of main, drogue, and braking parachutes has been developed to ensure the capsule's safe landing on Earth. The primary goal of the Starfall project is to advance orbital manufacturing technologies, which is expected to usher in a new era in the space industry.

According to the plan, necessary equipment and raw materials will be delivered to orbit, where products will be manufactured under microgravity and vacuum conditions. Finished goods will then be returned to Earth using the Starfall capsule. These capabilities are considered highly promising for the production of high-tech products.

Additionally, SpaceX envisions the Starfall system as a means for ultra-fast cargo delivery between points on Earth via orbital and suborbital trajectories. This technology is also generating significant interest within U.S. military structures.