Major Deal Between Elon Musk Companies: xAI Buys Megapack from Tesla

Documents related to SpaceX's IPO process have revealed major financial transactions between companies in the Elon Musk ecosystem. According to reports, AI startup xAI has purchased Megapack energy storage systems from Tesla for approximately $269 million. Previous transactions of this kind had reached $430 million. Ixbt.com reports .

These deals are aimed at providing stable energy for xAI's data centers and AI infrastructure. Megapack systems are large-scale energy accumulators that support the continuous operation of high-performance computing systems.

The disclosure of this information coincides with SpaceX's preparations for an IPO valued at $1.77 trillion, with plans to raise nearly $75 billion in investment. This highlights the interconnected financial flows within the Musk empire.

Technically, Megapack Gen 3 uses large 2.8-liter battery cells, significantly increasing energy capacity. The new model boasts 5 MWh of power, a substantial improvement over the 3.9 MWh of the previous Megapack 2 version. Additionally, Tesla has simplified the thermal unit, reducing connections by 78%.