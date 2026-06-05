NASA Astronauts Take Shelter in SpaceX Dragon Due to Leak

·53·Technology
NASA Astronauts Take Shelter in SpaceX Dragon Due to Leak

NASA ordered five astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) to temporarily use the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule as a shelter. This measure was taken to address new air leak incidents detected in the Russian service module and to ensure safety during repair operations. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens announced on platform X that Roscosmos detected new cracks in its module and initiated extensive repair operations. As a precaution, four members of the SpaceX Crew-12 mission and astronaut Chris Williams remained on high alert inside the Dragon capsule until repairs were completed.

However, about an hour later, Roscosmos temporarily halted repair work to conduct additional measurements and data analysis. Subsequently, NASA instructed the crew members to end the safe shelter protocol and return to their scheduled tasks on the station.

Issues related to air leaks in the Russian service module have persisted for quite some time. According to a NASA representative, these cracks have been a constant concern for the agency and are being closely monitored. Currently, a total of 10 people, including representatives from NASA, Roscosmos, and the European Space Agency, are operating on board the ISS.

This incident occurred while the future of the International Space Station is under question. Under the leadership of NASA's new head, Jared Isaacman, the agency plans to replace the aging station with modules produced by commercial companies by the end of the decade.

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