Laser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection Unveiled

·39·Technology
Laser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection Unveiled

The first domestic complex for testing microchip security using lasers was demonstrated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The device, called LFI-26 (Laser Fault Injection), was developed by Positive Technologies. Company representatives noted that such equipment had not previously been manufactured in Russia, forcing organizations to purchase it from foreign suppliers like France's ALPhANOV and the Netherlands' Riscure. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the creators, the system allows introducing "controlled faults" into chip operations using directed laser radiation. This technology helps gain full control over devices and data, thereby identifying vulnerabilities in protection systems. Such research is considered a crucial step in modern cybersecurity.

According to Alexey Usanov, head of the Positive Labs R&D Center, developing their own laser system was a necessary step to maintain hardware security competencies after Western vendors left the market. Without such equipment, it is impossible to fully analyze the security of foreign chips or verify the protection quality of local component bases.

The application range of the LFI-26 device is very broad: from bank cards and crypto wallets to iPhone smartphones, vehicle control units, and even orbital satellites. The new system has become part of a line of equipment designed for researching microelectronics security.

TechnologyiPhoneLaserCybersecurityChip
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