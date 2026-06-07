OpenAI Is Working on a New "Super App"

·33·Technology
OpenAI Is Working on a New "Super App"

OpenAI plans to release an updated version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks. According to the Financial Times, this update will turn into a real "super app" that includes programming tools and artificial intelligence agents. Techcrunch.com reports .

The company's main goal is to gain an advantage over competitors like Anthropic, especially by strengthening its position in the business customer segment. Additionally, OpenAI aims to increase its profitability before its IPO (initial public offering). This means directing free users to paid products, specifically the Codex programming tool.

One of OpenAI's senior executives commented on the situation, stating that "chat is dead." According to Thibault Sottiaux, head of the company's core product and platforms division, the team is working on a personal agent that can assist with all aspects of a user's personal and professional life.

Reports about OpenAI's ambitions to create a "super app" have been circulating since last year. In March, The Wall Street Journal wrote that these plans represented a major shift in the company's strategy. Now, OpenAI leadership is abandoning "secondary projects" like the Sora video generator to focus all attention on the core ecosystem.

OpenAIChatGPTArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySuper App
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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