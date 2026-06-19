Baseten Startup Raises $1.5 Billion, Sharply Increasing Market Value

Baseten, a startup operating in the field of AI technologies, is on the verge of completing its next major investment round. According to WSJ, the company plans to raise $1.5 billion, which will bring its total market value to $13 billion in a short period. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

This financial success came as a surprise to industry experts, as Baseten had raised $300 million just five months ago. While the company was valued at $5 billion at that time, the new deal means its value has increased by 160 percent in less than six months. Such growth rates demonstrate how high the interest in AI infrastructure is.

A unique approach to investment strategy

Interestingly, this round is being carried out using a method called "split-priced". This method allows startups to show a higher overall value on paper. According to reports, some investors are contributing funds based on a $13 billion valuation, while for others, this figure is set at $11 billion. Such a strategy is used to maintain the prestige of lead investors and send a positive signal to the market.

The new investment round is led by major funds such as Spark Capital, Sands Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Wellington Management. Founded in 2019, Baseten has now become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the "inference gold rush" in the AI sector.

Why is inference technology important?

Inference is the process an AI model performs after receiving a user request (prompt). Baseten specializes in increasing processing speed and reducing costs at exactly this stage. The company promises to save money for corporate clients by routing requests to the most suitable models, specifically cheaper and more efficient open source alternatives.

While giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own models, startups like Baseten are building the infrastructure layer necessary to apply these models in practice. This is also important for tech companies in developing markets like Uzbekistan, as the main barrier to implementing AI is precisely the cost of computing power.

Experts believe that the massive funds Baseten is attracting may also raise concerns about a bubble forming in the AI market. However, the growing real demand for inference services provides a basis for these investments to justify themselves.