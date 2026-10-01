Erling Haaland sues Norwegian Air

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has initiated formal legal proceedings against the airline Norwegian Air Shuttle for the unauthorized use of his personal brand and trademarks. According to reports from VG Sports and Dagbladet, the law firm Schjodt has filed a lawsuit with the Oslo District Court on behalf of the player's interests and the British firm York Promotions Ltd. This was reported by Goal.com .

The dispute stems from a social media advertising campaign launched by the carrier during the World Cup. The company digitally altered an image of one of its aircraft, adding Erling Haaland's signature blonde hairstyle. The post, shared on Instagram and TikTok, was captioned, "We have never been more Norwegian."

Unofficial humor and legal consequences

Although the posts were promptly deleted following legal intervention, the airline described its actions as lighthearted social media humor and a gesture of support. Norwegian spokesperson Eivind Hammer Myhre stated that the company does not understand the lawsuit and expressed regret that they are being sued for supporting sports heroes.

Nevertheless, legal experts emphasize that the player's position is quite strong. Tore Lunde, a professor of marketing law at the University of Bergen, noted that based on the Norwegian Marketing Act and personality protection regulations, Haaland is likely to prevail. Current precedents from the Supreme Court of Norway strictly protect athletes' images and personal characteristics from unauthorized use for corporate commercial purposes.

The initial video-conferenced hearing scheduled by the court is set for October 9th of this year. This legal process is expected to become an important precedent in international sports law regarding the protection of athletes' images and personal brands. The negotiations and court proceedings between the parties are certain to influence future issues regarding the use of athletes' likenesses.