Xiaomi launches ultra-safe 10,000 mAh power bank with magnetic cable

According to Ixbt.com, Xiaomi has launched a new, ultra-safe, and multifunctional power bank designed to meet the needs of modern users. With a capacity of 10,000 mAh, this device stands out for its compact size, high performance, and air travel compatibility. The manufacturer has set a starting price of 249 yuan for this gadget. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new power bank consists of two 5,000 mAh cells and is equipped with an integrated USB-C cable. This solution eliminates the need for users to carry extra cables. Support for wireless charging and the ability to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously further increase the device's utility in daily life.

High speed and universal charging capabilities

According to technical specifications, the device's wired output power reaches up to 45 W, allowing for record-fast smartphone charging. Specifically, the company claims the battery can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to approximately 60% in just 30 minutes. It also features proprietary 20 W Xiaomi Surge wireless charging technology.

The device's design allows for charging three gadgets simultaneously using the built-in cable, an additional USB-C port, and the wireless charging pad. The battery itself supports up to 30 W input via the USB-C port and is fully compatible with modern fast-charging protocols such as PD2.0, PD3.0, PPS, QC2.0, QC3.0, and BC1.2.

New safety standards

Xiaomi engineers have paid special attention to safety. The power bank has successfully passed rigorous certification tests in accordance with China's new 2026 national standards. During testing, the casing withstood being punctured by a 4 mm needle, heating to 135 °C for 60 minutes, and compression under a load of approximately 1.5 tons.

The device also features an intelligent management system that monitors battery performance. By connecting the power bank to a computer via cable, users can directly monitor the status of each individual cell, the charging process, and the history of any potential emergency events.