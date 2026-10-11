How does the TicNote Watch that converts voice to text in 17 languages work?

A new gadget that significantly simplifies daily work has appeared in the world of technology. China's famous Mobvoi company has officially unveiled the TicNote Watch smartwatches, which record live communication in real time, convert it directly into text, and prepare a brief summary using artificial intelligence.

The new gadget is expected to become a true digital secretary at hand for professionals conducting business meetings, lectures, and daily negotiations.

Real-time transcription and Shadow AI 2.0 capabilities

The TicNote Watch is not just a voice recorder, but a smart assistant based on complex neural networks:

Listening and writing in 17 languages: The system receives speech in 17 languages in real time and instantly displays it as text on the watch screen;

Activation with a single button: To start recording, it is enough to hold down a special button for just 2 seconds. A separate mode is also provided for quickly recording urgent short thoughts;

Extracting important sentences: During the conversation, the user can highlight key sentences with a single click. Once the discussion is over, the program systematizes them;

Brief summary from artificial intelligence: The Shadow AI 2.0 assistant on the gadget selects the most important points from the huge written text, compiles a final transcript of the conversation, and also helps to search for necessary information in the archives.

Technical specifications: Powerful microphone and 200 hours of memory

To record sound clearly and impeccably, the device is enriched with modern hardware:

Noise-canceling microphones: Two sensitive microphones built into the body and noise reduction algorithms accurately capture speech at a distance of 3–5 meters;

Long-term autonomy: The smartwatch has the ability to record sound continuously for more than 24 hours;

Ample memory and cloud service: The device's internal memory can store more than 200 hours of audio files. All data is synchronized with the TicNote mobile app and cloud system, forming a single database of notes.

Health monitoring and daily fitness functions

Along with its voice functions, the TicNote Watch embodies all the advanced features of traditional smartwatches:

Medical metrics monitoring: The device continuously monitors heart rate (pulse), blood oxygen levels (SpO2), stress levels, and sleep stages;

Navigation: The built-in GPS module serves to accurately determine outdoor activity and route directions.

This new development by Mobvoi is an important step in the integration of artificial intelligence and wearable technologies, offering a convenient solution to increase work efficiency.