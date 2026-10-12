Artificial intelligence is putting actors' digital likenesses up for «sale» as well

·34·Technology
Artificial intelligence is putting actors' digital likenesses up for «sale» as well

A few months after starring in a series, actress Ashley BeLoat came across another micro-drama created on the basis of a nearly identical plot. She demanded that the series be removed or compensation paid, but received no response to her appeal.

This incident highlights new problems associated with the use of artificial intelligence in the field of vertical-format micro-dramas. AI technologies make it possible to produce series faster and at a lower cost than before.

However, the widespread adoption of the technology also brings to the fore the issue of unauthorized use of actors' likenesses and voices. Among these is the question of who holds the right to create an actor's digital image and use it in other projects.

Meanwhile, in China, new services are emerging in this direction. They allow for the licensing of the right to use a person's digital likeness.

Under such a model, an actor or other individual determines for themselves which projects are permitted to use their digital image, receiving payment in return.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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