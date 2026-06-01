Record-breaking event in the US: 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe commemorated in mass tribute

An unusual event was organized in the US to mark the 100th anniversary of the legendary actress Marilyn Monroe. During the ceremony, 1,034 participants dressed as Monroe, simultaneously embodying the actress's iconic look.

Both men and women took part in the event, recreating Marilyn Monroe's style, hairstyle, fashion, and unique stage persona. White dresses, classic makeup, and the famous 'Hollywood' style brought a special atmosphere to the event.

Organizers emphasized that this project was held not only as a memorial event but also as a tribute to the history of world cinema. Participants stated that through this mass performance, they aimed to show how popular Marilyn Monroe's image remains around the world.

This event sparked great interest among spectators and on social media due to its uniqueness and gained attention for its record-breaking number of participants.