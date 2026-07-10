Application process for second higher education degree begins: deadlines and conditions specified

·19·Uzbekistan
Application process for second higher education degree begins: deadlines and conditions specified

The procedure for submitting applications for those wishing to pursue a second or subsequent higher education degree at higher education institutions has been announced.

Candidates can submit their applications only in electronic form. Documents are accepted through the my.edu.uz platform.

Applications are submitted only online

Candidates wishing to pursue a second or subsequent higher education degree must submit their documents electronically, not in paper form.

The my.edu.uz platform is used to submit online applications. This process is aimed at simplifying the application procedure for applicants and ensuring a transparent admission process.

What documents are required?

Candidates must provide several key pieces of information and documents when submitting an online application.

These include:

  • civil passport or ID card details;

  • electronic copy of the bachelor's degree diploma and its transcript;

  • information about the desired higher education institution and the field of study.

These details are considered the primary documents for the application to be reviewed.

Special requirement for foreign diplomas

If a candidate obtained their bachelor's degree in a foreign country, an additional requirement applies.

Diplomas issued by foreign higher education institutions after January 1, 1992, must be nostrified in accordance with the established procedure.

This requirement is related to the recognition of the foreign diploma in Uzbekistan.

Quotas are determined by each university

Admission parameters and quotas for second and subsequent higher education are determined independently by each higher education institution.

This takes into account the scientific-pedagogical potential, material-technical base, and existing capabilities of the university or institute.

Studies are based on full tuition fees

It is reported that studies for a second and subsequent higher education degree are conducted entirely on a paid-contract basis.

In other words, admission on the basis of state grants is not provided for in this category.

Deadline for application submission announced

Candidates can submit their documents via the my.edu.uz platform until August 10, 2026, inclusive.

Therefore, the main priority for those planning to acquire a second specialty is to prepare the necessary documents on time and not miss the established deadline.

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