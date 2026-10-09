Erkinjon Turdimov appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, oversight of the sector entrusted to Saida Mirziyoyeva

·59·Uzbekistan
Erkinjon Turdimov appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, oversight of the sector entrusted to Saida Mirziyoyeva

Major political and strategic changes have been implemented in the structure of the Government and executive branch of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In accordance with the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, experienced leader Erkinjon Oqbotayevich Turdimov has been appointed to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan – Minister of Education and Science.

In connection with this important appointment, he was relieved of his duties as Hokim of Sirdaryo region. Erkinjon Turdimov's candidacy was reviewed by the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and fully approved unanimously.

Scope of new powers: What is the First Deputy Prime Minister responsible for?

According to Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov, this newly established high-ranking position simultaneously covers three of the most important social sectors:

  • General management and coordination: The First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Education and Science will directly manage the activities of executive authorities in the areas of education, science, and healthcare;

  • Integration of systemic reforms: He has been tasked with developing the preschool education, school, higher education, academic science, and medical systems based on a unified strategy;

  • Execution control mechanism: Improving the quality of social infrastructure facilities in the regions and promptly solving their problems will be the main goal of the new leadership.

Strategic oversight entrusted to the Head of the Presidential Administration

To ensure the practical effectiveness of reforms in the social and humanitarian spheres, the oversight system has been elevated to a higher level:

  • Saida Mirziyoyeva's responsibility: The oversight of the implementation of designated strategic tasks in these priority areas and the organization of processes have been entrusted to Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration;

    • Strict attention of the Head of State: It is ensured that reforms on elevating human dignity, radically improving the quality of education, and transforming the medical sector into a corruption-free system will be under the direct supreme supervision of the Head of State.

From Hokim to First Deputy Prime Minister

Erkinjon Turdimov is known as one of the country's most experienced leaders with an open management style:

  • Path traveled: He previously managed Navoi and Samarkand regions effectively, and most recently performed responsible duties as the Hokim of Sirdaryo region;

  • People-oriented approach: Turdimov has earned high respect among the people for his decisive decisions, prompt responses to public appeals, and strictness in establishing order in various sectors.

This unexpected and important rotation in the government leadership indicates that in New Uzbekistan, the education, science, and medical systems have been elevated to the absolute priority level of state policy.

Erkinjon TurdimovSaida MirziyoyevaGovernmentappointmentFirst Deputy Prime MinisterreformseducationUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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