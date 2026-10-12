President assigns new task to ambassadors for attracting investment to New Tashkent (video)

·31·Uzbekistan
President assigns new task to ambassadors for attracting investment to New Tashkent (video)

An expanded meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was held, dedicated to the issues of building the country's main strategic urban planning megaproject — New Tashkent — and attracting direct investments to it. The meeting was attended by government members, entrepreneurs, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Uzbekistan's ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to foreign countries.

Emphasizing that every entrepreneur who brings new investments and advanced technologies to the project will receive special attention from the state, the head of state set unprecedentedly strict requirements for the members of the diplomatic corps.

"New requirement for ambassadors: One investor per month"

The President tied the activities of ambassadors abroad directly to bringing investments to New Tashkent, stating that diplomats will no longer simply sit in their offices:

  • Strict instruction: "Today, our ambassadors are sitting here, and our Minister of Foreign Affairs is sitting here. From now on, it will be like this: no ambassador will sit in their office until they bring in one investor per month," the President stated sharply;

  • Resolving the process on-site: It was established that diplomats can only return to their residences after bringing a foreign investor to Tashkent, determining the land plot where the project will be implemented, and getting the work started.

"There will be a special attitude towards investors"

The head of state expressed his readiness to listen in detail to every opinion of the business community representatives participating in the meeting:

  • Personal attention: A green corridor will be opened and special conditions will be created for every entrepreneur who brings real investment and innovation to New Tashkent;

  • Main goals: Elaborating on why such conditions are being created, the head of state emphasized that this serves the interests of the people and entrepreneurs:

    "Who are we doing this for? For the entrepreneurs. Why? So that our path is easier. Why? To increase our income. Why? To create conditions for you".

The New Tashkent project is expected to become not only a center of modern architecture, but also a seamless cooperation platform between diplomacy, foreign capital, and local business.

Shavkat MirziyoyevNew Tashkent megaprojectMinistry of Foreign AffairsAmbassadors
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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