What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 12?

·5·Uzbekistan
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 12?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast expected in Uzbekistan on October 12.

According to the forecast, the weather in Tashkent will be changeable, with occasional rain possible. Temperature will be 13–15 degrees Celsius at night and 19–21 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will also be changeable, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures are expected to be around 8–13 degrees at night and 21–26 degrees during the day.

In Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 18–23 degrees during the day.

In Tashkent, Sirdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions, the weather will be changeable, with light rain in some places. Temperatures will be 10–15 degrees at night and 18–23 degrees during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 12–17 degrees at night and 23–28 degrees during the day.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable, with rain in some places. Temperatures will be 12–17 degrees at night and 18–23 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be changeable, with occasional rain, heavy in some places. Precipitation may turn into snow in high mountain areas. Temperatures will be 5–10 degrees Celsius at night and 7–12 degrees during the day.

UzhydrometOctober 12Tashkent weather forecastKarakalpakstan
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Charos
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