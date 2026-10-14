Air quality in Tashkent is expected to worsen today starting from 20:00

Air pollution in Tashkent is forecast to increase on the evening of October 14. After 19:00, the concentration of harmful particles will rise, and between 20:00 and 23:00, air quality may reach unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals.

According to the forecast, the Air Quality Index (AQI) will range between 100 and 150. Such conditions can negatively affect children, the elderly, and people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in particular.

Therefore, individuals in these categories are advised to avoid spending a long time outdoors in the evening and to limit physical activity.