Nearly a thousand motorcyclists take part in dangerous beach race in Britain (video)

The famous annual beach motorcycle race took place in the town of Weston-super-Mare, United Kingdom. Nearly a thousand motorcyclists competed along the sandy coast. This was reported by the BBC.

For three hours, race participants fought for victory by navigating a sandy track and high sand dunes. In the competition, alongside speed, skill, endurance, and safely maneuvering past opponents were of vital importance.

One of the most thrilling and dangerous aspects of the race is the simultaneous start of all participants. During the initial sharp turn and narrowing path, motorcyclists travel extremely close to one another. Participants who get stuck in the sand or fall can obstruct the riders coming up behind them.

Held since 1983, the Weston Beach Race is considered one of the major motorsports events in the UK. The competition also attracts thousands of spectators every year.