Over One Ton of Drugs Found Under US-Mexico Border

·58·World
Over One Ton of Drugs Found Under US-Mexico Border

A tunnel intended for drug smuggling was discovered under the US-Mexico border. According to the US Department of Justice, it connected Tijuana, Mexico, to a Buy 4 Less store in San Diego.

The tunnel was approximately 600 meters long. It was reported to be equipped with a hydraulic lift, electricity, and ventilation systems.

During the operation, 1,029 kilograms of cocaine valued at $45 million, ammunition, and documents were seized.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. Officials stated that this route was used to smuggle drugs illegally into the US.

United StatesMexicoTijuanaSan DiegoUnited States Department of JusticeBuy 4 Less
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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