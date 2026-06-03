Over One Ton of Drugs Found Under US-Mexico Border

A tunnel intended for drug smuggling was discovered under the US-Mexico border. According to the US Department of Justice, it connected Tijuana, Mexico, to a Buy 4 Less store in San Diego.

The tunnel was approximately 600 meters long. It was reported to be equipped with a hydraulic lift, electricity, and ventilation systems.

During the operation, 1,029 kilograms of cocaine valued at $45 million, ammunition, and documents were seized.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. Officials stated that this route was used to smuggle drugs illegally into the US.