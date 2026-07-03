Scientists Concerned: World Ocean Temperatures Reach Record Highs

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Scientists Concerned: World Ocean Temperatures Reach Record Highs

Water temperatures in the world's oceans are breaking historical records once again. According to experts, this is not just another climate record, but a significant sign that global warming processes are intensifying.

According to data from the Copernicus Marine Service, the average surface temperature of the world's oceans reached 21.0 degrees in June of this year. This figure is higher than the previous records recorded during the same period in 2023 and 2024.

Experts reported that the highest temperatures were observed in the tropical and subtropical regions of the Pacific Ocean, around the coasts of Chile and California, the subtropical part of the North Atlantic, and the western coasts of Europe.

According to the report, in the first six months of 2026, the average temperature of the world's oceans was 20.94 degrees, marking the second-highest result in the history of observations.

The situation in the Mediterranean Sea is also noteworthy. From January to June, the average water temperature reached 18.07 degrees. In June, the sea surface heated up to 24.3 degrees, the highest indicator in long-term observations.

According to scientists' calculations, heatwaves have affected nearly 82 percent of the world's ocean surface since the beginning of the year. Therefore, constant and high-precision monitoring of changes in the oceans is of critical importance.

Experts point to the El Niño climate phenomenon as one of the main factors of this process. It is characterized by an abnormal increase in water temperature in the central and eastern parts of the Pacific Ocean and affects weather systems worldwide.

Oceanographers emphasize that the ocean absorbs the majority of the Earth's excess heat energy. Consequently, any sharp change in water temperature serves as a key indicator of the processes occurring in the global climate.

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