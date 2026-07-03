$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal Exposed

·31·Society
$2,000 Bribe and $160,000 Land Deal Exposed

In Tashkent, a cadastral employee was apprehended while taking a bribe, and in Andijan, a citizen was detained for promising to sell land from the state reserve.

The first case was uncovered following a report to the SSS (State Security Service) "Call Center." The chief inspector of the Yashnobod district branch of the Cadastre Agency had demanded money to avoid the demolition of illegal light-structure constructions and to waive fines.

During a sting operation, he was caught accepting 2,000 US dollars through a third party. The operation was carried out by the SSS Directorate for Tashkent city and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes.

A woman showing a large amount of US dollars on a table.

In the Andijan case, an individual born in 1984 claimed to have acquired a 40-sotikh plot of land in the Khakan industrial zone via "E-auction."

In reality, he requested 160,000 dollars to transfer this land, which was actually in the state reserve, to a buyer's name through acquaintances in the cadastral system.

SSS, internal affairs, and department officers apprehended him with physical evidence while he was receiving an advance payment of 80,000 dollars.

Criminal cases have been opened for both incidents. Investigations are currently underway.

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