It has become known who lives longer in Uzbekistan

·44·Uzbekistan
It has become known who lives longer in Uzbekistan

The average life expectancy of the population in Uzbekistan is increasing. According to the latest data released by the National Statistics Committee, by the end of 2025, the average life expectancy in the country reached 75.4 years.

Statistical analysis shows that women live significantly longer than men. Specifically, the average life expectancy for women was 77.3 years, while for men, this figure was 72.9 years. Thus, it was revealed that women in the country live an average of 4.4 years longer than men.

UzbekistanNational Statistics CommitteeNational Statistics Committee
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